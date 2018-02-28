A Bronx man is charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, second-degree rape and other felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl in buildings where he worked as a superintendent.Authorities say 63-year-old Angel Martinez engaged in sexual intercourse and other acts of sexual conduct with a girl beginning when she was 5 years old. The incidents allegedly took place between August 19, 2009 and July 10, 2012, in the laundry room area of the basement of 1800 University Avenue.Martinez is also accused of engaging in sexual intercourse and other acts of sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl on November 6, 2017, in 441 East 136th Street."This defendant allegedly preyed on a girl for nearly three years, starting in 2009 when she was 5 years old, in the basement of her building," District Attorney Darcel Clark said. "He also allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl last year in another building. We will bring justice for the victims of these horrendous crimes."Sources say he apparently used his pet cat as a lure."It's insane," said tenant Luis Valerio, whose younger sister was 6 at the time of the alleged crimes. "My sister was asked by him to come down to the cats, but luckily she stopped, my sister did, from coming down."Despite the repulsive allegations and felony charges, a judge continued his bail and scheduled a court appearance for May 22.Ahkilia Butler, a mother of four, lives in the 136th Street building."It's devastating for him to be here, you know, him coming inside your apartment doing work, to know that he is a pedophile," she said. "You know, this is our super."Tenants are wondering if anyone did a background check on Martinez before he was hired. We called both the building management company and the building owner, and so far, neither has commented.Martinez faces up to life in prison if convicted.Police are unsure if there are other victims, and anyone with information about other possible incidents is urged to call police at (212) 267-RAPE (7273).----------