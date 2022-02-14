LA Rams fans take to streets in CA to celebrate 2022 Super Bowl win; unlawful assembly declared

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11562521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> LAPD declared an unlawful assembly after Rams fans took to the streets in downtown LA to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds of Rams fans took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.The LAPD declared the celebration an unlawful assembly, and "issued a dispersal order."Video from the scene shows a large crowd of people dancing and celebrating on the street as several cars attempt to drive through. At one point, several people were seen jumping on top of one of the vehicles passing through the area.Fireworks were also set off in the middle of the street several times during the celebration gathered in downtown L.A."We ask those that are celebrating tonight, celebrate responsibly," LAPD said. "Do not allow your actions to tarnish a great Super Bowl win."