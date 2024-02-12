Andy Reid addresses heated Super Bowl moment with Travis Kelce

"He makes me feel young. But my balance is terrible," said Reid.

LAS VEGAS -- Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, but there was one moment during the game that quickly went viral and left many fans with questions.

Kelce's vibe at the end of the game was an emphatic change after he bumped Andy Reid on the sideline during the second quarter, knocking the 65-year-old Kansas City coach a few steps back after teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone.

Kelce ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble.

"You guys saw that?" Kelce said. "I'm going to keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world. I was just telling him how much I loved him."

Reid said Kelce just wanted to be on the field.

"There's nobody I get better than I get him," Reid said. "He's a competitive kid. He loves to play. He makes me feel young. But my balance is terrible."

This was the second sideline incident involving Kelce and Reid this season.

During a game against the Raiders on Christmas Day, an angry Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline, and when a staff member tried to hand it back to the tight end so that he could take the field, Reid grabbed the helmet and refused to give it back.

Kelce finished Sunday's game with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch in overtime.

One play after Kelce's reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman alone in the end zone for the winning TD.

"Never a doubt in my mind," Kelce said. "We've got the best quarterback in the league, we've got the best offensive line in the league, and we've got the most determination out of any team in the NFL and you saw all that tonight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.