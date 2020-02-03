Sports

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone correctly predicts final score of Super Bowl

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Is Aaron Boone psychic?

The Yankees manager tweeted his Super Bowl LIV prediction at 6 p.m.



Boone said 'for what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs, 31-20.'

He was correct.

Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game's final 6:13, helping Kansas City erase a 10-point deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Boone then tweeted again, saying congratulations to Andy Reid, adding 'let's go play some baseball.'



So, is Aaron Boone predicting a Yankees championship this year? Fans will just have to wait and find out!

