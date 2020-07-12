Hobbies & Interests

All the coins: Super Mario Bros. game sells for $114,000

An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.

A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo's NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions' previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction's initial target of about $500,000. Other titles auctioned off included "Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!" a 1987 video game based on the former former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsnintendoauctionvideo gamevintage
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Cuomo fears increase in COVID cases amid outbreaks in other states
'Back the Blue' protesters met with Black Lives Matter counter-protesters
NYC hospital opens post-COVID-19 care center
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple
7 On Your Side helps woman get refund for cancelled funeral
Show More
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
Family reunited with dog stolen in running car in Brooklyn
COVID News: Prayer service held for immigrants who died of coronavirus
Jupiter to dominate night sky July 13-14
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and hot
More TOP STORIES News