Superstorm Sandy contractors in New Jersey charged with theft

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two contractors are accused of scamming 31 New Jersey residents whose homes were damaged by Superstorm Sandy.The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says Jonathan Price and Scott Cowan established the Price Home Group in 2013, that would help make repairs to homes in Ocean and Atlantic counties.Investigators say the men signed contracts, but they did little to no work.They believe the men used the more than $2 million they received in compensation for their own personal use.Price and Cowan were both arrested and charged with second degree theft.----------