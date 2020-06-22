Politics

Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court is expected to rule on a landmark abortion case that could limit women's access to abortions.

The case centers on a Louisiana state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic.


The decision could indicate how the conservative-majority court will treat reproductive rights in the years to come.

Last week, the court surprised many by delivering two major wins considered favorable to liberals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.republicansabortionsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State trooper hurt in dump truck crash on NJ Turnpike
Phase 2: NYC restaurants, barbershops, Macy's reopen
Museum of Natural History to remove Roosevelt statue
NYPD officer involved in apparent chokehold incident suspended without pay
AccuWeather: Humid and warm with mix of sun and clouds
As workers return, calls for MTA to resume overnight subways
Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race
Show More
5 sought in attempted car thefts from Bronx dealership
NJ couple says NYC fertility clinic lost their embryo for 18 months
Driver dies after crashing into oncoming traffic in the Bronx
Corrections officers of color barred from contact with Chauvin: Lawsuit
2 pedestrians struck in 2-car crash in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News