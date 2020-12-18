Supreme Court rules challenge to Trump census plan is premature

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court has dismissed as premature a challenge to President Donald Trump's plan to exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot states seats in the House of Representatives.

But the court's decision Friday is not a final ruling on the matter and it's not clear whether Trump will receive final numbers from the Census Bureau before he leaves office next month.

The high court said it was too soon to rule on the legality of Trump's plan because it's not yet clear how many people he would seek to exclude and whether the division of House seats would be affected.

The three liberal justices dissented.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
supreme courtpresident donald trumpcensus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
Admission changes to selective NYC middle and high schools to address segregation
Traffic enforcement agent attacked on camera
Leaders struggle to finalize stimulus deal
NYC Dept. of Investigation finds 'deficiencies' in NYPD's response to Floyd protests
NYC life bounces back after snowstorm
Show More
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines on-camera
FDNY EMS, NYPD set to get vaccinated, CT begins nursing home distribution
Carnegie Hall features medical professional's musical talents
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
Azar: FDA expected to greenlight Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News