Video released of officers responding to Florida condo collapse

Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage.
SURFSIDE, Florida -- Officials in a Florida town released body camera footage Tuesday from the first police officers who responded to the collapse of a condo building that left 98 people dead.

Officers in Surfside arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the early morning hours of June 24.

Each video lasts about 18 minutes.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the collapse.

Rescue workers spent about a month searching the site for remains.

Debris was moved to a warehouse near Miami International Airport, where forensic specialist continue to investigate.
