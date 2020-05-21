Coronavirus News: Man has first heart surgery at NYC hospital since surgeries resume

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- When non-emergency surgeries were put on hold at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, many doctors and hospitals were confronted with the balance of monitoring their patients.Now that surgeries have resumed, one man in New Jersey was released from the hospital three days after undergoing the first cardiac surgery since the OR reopened at Mount Sinai Morningside.Thomas Marshall needed bypass surgery after initially trying to manage his symptoms and condition through stents and medication.But with non-emergency essential surgeries on hold, he knew that he would have to wait.Dr. John Puskas is the chair of cardiovascular surgery at Mount Sinai Morningside, and along with Marshall's cardiologist, they would monitor his condition regularly.They relied on telemedicine and video calls every week during the pandemic.But on Monday, Marshall was the first cardiac patient seen in the Mount Sinai Morningside OR to undergo robotic coronary bypass surgery in a safe environment.His surgery was one of eight performed by Dr. Puskas since the OR reopened on Monday.As for Marshall, he said he feels 10,000 times better already.