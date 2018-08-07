BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) --Brooklyn residents say they've never seen anything like the anti-Chinese graffiti. Now, there's video of the incident happening.
Police are looking for the man seen in the video spray-painting the racist graffiti on the Green Food supermarket on 20th Avenue at 86th Street. It happened Saturday around 2:30 a.m.
Police believe this could be connected to similar reports of racist graffiti nearby.
The suspect used stencils and black spray paint to target Chinese-owned businesses and wrote a profane and derogatory message.
Brooklyn's borough president is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
On Monday, community leaders got together in Bensonhurt to denounce this hate.
"Those of us who are your neighbors, your colleagues, who shop with you, or ship with you and participate in the beauty of the diversity of Brooklyn with you, we need to be the ones to say this will not be tolerated in our borough," said Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President.
People who live and work in the neighborhood say they are alarmed and appalled.
"What they are saying over there is targeting our Asian people and we are not going to be silenced," Nancy Tong, 47th AD district leader, said. "And we need to catch whoever is doing this to us because it should not be like this."
Police also released a still image from the video, showing the man they want to find.
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating this incident as a possible bias crime.
Residents are optimistic police will be able to track down whoever is responsible.
