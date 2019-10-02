Surveillance released in East Harlem attempted rape

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a 26-year-old woman at an apartment building in East Harlem.

They say the man approached the woman near 101st Street and First Avenue as she was trying to enter a building at 2:22 a.m. Sunday.

He grabbed her from behind, and covered her mouth as he tried to drag her away.

A witness heard the incident and stopped the attack.

The woman refused medical attention.

The individual is described as an adult male, medium build and complexion, wearing camouflage pants, a black top, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york cityattempted rape
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person jumps from window in Newark house fire, 5 hurt
2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach
New video of man wanted in UWS attempted subway station rape
Avocado genetic code cracked
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Suspect arrested for sucker punching 71-year-old Brooklyn woman
AccuWeather: Record heat before cool down
Show More
Teen boy rescued from Bronx home of registered sex offender
3rd death reported in Connecticut from EEE
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in hefty fine
Man brandishes box cutter on NYC subway, calls passengers N-word
Elderly man struck by dirt bike while walking in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News