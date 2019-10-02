Surveillance released in East Harlem attempted rape

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a 26-year-old woman at an apartment building in East Harlem.They say the man approached the woman near 101st Street and First Avenue as she was trying to enter a building at 2:22 a.m. Sunday.He grabbed her from behind, and covered her mouth as he tried to drag her away.A witness heard the incident and stopped the attack.The woman refused medical attention.The individual is described as an adult male, medium build and complexion, wearing camouflage pants, a black top, and black shoes.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------