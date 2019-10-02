Surveillance released in East Harlem attempted rape

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a 26-year-old woman at an apartment building in East Harlem.
They say the man approached the woman near 101st Street and First Avenue as she was trying to enter a building at 2:22 a.m. Sunday.
He grabbed her from behind, and covered her mouth as he tried to drag her away.
A witness heard the incident and stopped the attack.
The woman refused medical attention.
The individual is described as an adult male, medium build and complexion, wearing camouflage pants, a black top, and black shoes.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
