Surveillance released in hit-and-run of teen boy in West Hempstead

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in West Hempstead in July.

Eyewitness News
WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) --
Nassau County Police have a new clue in the search for a hit-and-run driver who sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital.

Investigators released video of the car they say slammed into the teen while he was at the intersection of Eagle Avenue and Cleveland Street in West Hempstead on July 23rd.

Police say the boy was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Detectives request that anyone with information contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runsurveillance videoWest HempsteadNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
14-year-old boy hurt in LI hit and run; driver sought
Top Stories
Brooklyn bus driver pepper sprayed, 3rd attack in a week
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat through Wednesday
Wrong-way driver arrested, 2 officers hurt in Verrazano crash
9-year-old boy commits suicide days after coming out
Police search for serial burglar in Manhattan
Mayor to address rash of Hoboken water main breaks
NJ police officer indicted after handcuffed suspect beaten
Bronx NYCHA staffers reassigned amid allegations of misconduct
Show More
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Stray bullet hits vintage car at Long Island auto show
NYCHA residents frustrated over lack of running water
More News