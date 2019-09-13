Surveillance video allegedly shows 2 people moving carpet with body in Harlem; victim identified

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows 2 people moving a carpet that apparently contained a body in Harlem during the overnight hours on Thursday morning.

A Starbucks worker spotted the body outside the coffee shop on 145th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem around 6:00 a.m.

The employee rushed to the building next door and alerted the doorman, who called 911.

"I was on my way to school and was coming up the block and saw all the cops and ambulances," witness Christopher Brown said. "It was crazy. I know the Starbucks workers were all standing there in shock."

Authorities said the man, identified as 27-year-old Anthony Lewis, Anthony, was fully clothed and may have had wounds to his head.

"We have some potential wounds to the head, the medical examiner is on scene, and we'll have to wait for an official autopsy," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "We'll go from there."

The victim was not carrying identification and was wearing gray sweatpants and a T-shirt, and the body was wrapped in a plastic bag inside the carpet.

Surveillance cameras on a building in the area captured two men pushing the carpet atop a shopping cart around 2:38 in the morning.

A red shopping cart was found near the body.

The medical examiner has not determined the cause of death.

