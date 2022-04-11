Ct Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz test positive for COVID-19 days after Gov. Ned Lamont announcement

Bysiewicz is "feeling well," said Adam Joseph, her chief of staff, and plans to isolate from her home for the next five days.
The 60-year-old had been scheduled to received to receive her second vaccine booster shot later this week and encouraged residents to get vaccinated and boosted, he said in a written statement.
Joseph said Bysiewicz took a regularly scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test on Sunday that showed a positive result.
She took a PCR test on Monday morning and was waiting for the results.
Lamont announced on Thursday that he had tested positive.
On Friday, the 68-year-old, who sounded hoarse during a virtual news conference with reporters, acknowledged he was exhibiting some symptoms and didn't rule out the possibility of taking treatments for his case of COVID-19.
The Democratic governor and lieutenant governor are running for reelection this year.
