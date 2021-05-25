Suspect accused in hit-and-run death of NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos faces several charges

No bail has been set for Jessica Beauvais as she faces several charges, including vehicular manslaughter. If convicted, she faces 15 years in a state prison.
Police say Beauvais told investigators she was drinking before she got behind the wheel of her car last month.
Officer Anastasios Tsakos was killed directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway.
Handcuffed in a khaki jumpsuit, the 32-year-old Beavuais was silent as a prosecutor detailed the horrifying events of April 27 when they say she ran over the veteran NYPD highway patrolman at such a high rate of speed, his body flung into the air, landing 100 feet away in a grassy shoulder.
One of his legs was severed.
Tsakos was diverting traffic after a previous deadly accident on the LIE when prosecutors say Beauvais ignored traffic cones and flashing lights, hitting Tsakos and kept on going.
After police caught up with her, she blew a .15 on the breathalyzer.
In court, Beauvais' lawyer entered a not guilty plea.
Her parents, siblings and 13-year-old son were inside.
On the other side of the room, sat the parents of Officer Tsakos.
Patrolmen Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch spoke on their behalf.
"Imagine going to work one day and never coming home," Lynch said. "Imagine the plans you had for your children later on that day and you never come back to do it. Well, that's how they feel, but what scares them most is that they know it will never end, sir, they know the pain will never go away regardless of what happens in this courtroom."
Officer Tsakos' fellow motorcycle cops also showed their support.
There was no comment from Beauvais' attorney or family.
Beauvais' next court date is in late July.
RELATED: Thousands attend wake for NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip