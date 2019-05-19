Suspect accused of exposing himself to 2 boys in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to two boys in Brooklyn.

The incident happened Friday evening at about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Vista Place and 68th Street in Bay Ridge.

Police say the two boys, ages 11 and 8, were walking when the suspect approached them and exposed his genitals.

The man fled on foot eastbound on 68th Street. The boys were not hurt.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a male Asian, 20-30 years old, he was seen wearing eyeglasses, and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential

