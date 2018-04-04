Suspect allegedly spits in MTA bus driver's face in Brooklyn

It happened on Thursday, March 8th around 6 p.m. on the B-25 bus in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who's accused of spitting in an MTA bus driver's face.

It happened on Thursday, March 8, around 6 p.m., on the B-25 bus in Brooklyn.

The two apparently got in a dispute near Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue aboard the bus.

That's when the suspect spat in the 64-year-old bus driver's face and ran off the bus.

EMS responded and took the victim to Woodhull Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

