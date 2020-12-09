Suspect allegedly strikes officer, leads police on chase through New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspect led police on a chase after he allegedly struck a police officer in New Jersey.

The officer was allegedly struck on Skyline Drive in Ringwood early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect led officers on a chase on I-287.

The suspect was eventually stopped in the northbound lanes, near the New York State line, and taken into custody in Mahwah.

The condition of the officer is not yet known.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Related topics:
mahwahofficer injuredcar crashpolice officer injuredpolice chase
