Suspect arrested after anti-Muslim messages sprayed on Brooklyn elementary school

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man accused of writing hate-filled messages on a school in Brooklyn.A worker at PS 52 on East 29th Street in Sheepshead Bay arrived at work Monday to discover the horrifying messages "Kill Arabs" and "Muslims suck" scrawled on the doors.55-year-old Alan Tatten was arrested and charged with hate crimes, including aggravated harassment and criminal mischief.City Councilman Chaim Deutsche also tweeted pictures of graffiti on a B44 bus shelter on Nostrand Avenue at Avenue V.It also read "Kill Arabs," just like the graffiti on the school.Deutsche, who is the chair of the Jewish caucus, said that he immediately alerted the NYPD.The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating both incidents and whether the same person is responsible.----------