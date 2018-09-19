Suspect arrested after hit-and-run kills resident of Garfield group home

EMBED </>More Videos

Resident of Garfield group home dies after hit-and-run.

Eyewitness News
GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey have arrested a suspect after a man was fatally struck in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene.

59-year-old Paul Frischer of Franklin Lakes is facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal accident and endangering an injured victim.

The accident happened Monday night in front of a group home for the disabled on MacArthur Avenue.

The victim, 42-year-old Giovanni Rivera, was a resident of that home.

Rivera was treated at the scene and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he later died.

Police released surveillance pictures of the vehicle involved.

Neighbors say drivers often speed on the street.

Authorities determined Frischer was the owner and operator of the the vehicle involved in the crash, a 1999 Chevy Suburban that was missing the passenger side-view mirror and has possible damage to the right side of the bumper, hood and windshield.


The vehicle fled the scene traveling northbound on MacArthur Avenue.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian struckGarfieldBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hit-and-run critically injures resident of group home in New Jersey
Top Stories
4-year-old critical after being hit by car in Brooklyn
1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse
Growing memorial after 17-year-old gunned down in NJ
Brooklyn teacher accused of producing child pornography
Police: Man rubbed produce on bare butt, then put it back
Several shot at Wisconsin software company, gunman dead
Ex-Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murders of girls, ages 8 and 9
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Show More
Exclusive: Jewelry designer speaks out after NYC heist
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
Mugshots: Police sergeant among 24 arrested in child sex sting
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison
More News