Suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times inside a deli in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.The incident was reported at a deli in the 900 block of Longwood Avenue around 1 p.m.Authorities say the 37-year-old victim, identified as Frankie Williams, was stabbed in the abdomen by a known suspect and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The suspect ran away down Longwood Avenue. Police later arrested the man, 26-year-old Ronny Torres, and charged him with murder. Police say he is the deli owner's son.Friends and family members of the victim showed up to the deli after the incident and were visibly upset with the deli owner's family and police.They say the victim was in a dispute with an employee at the deli."This is overwhelming," the victim's wife said. "He's a good man, he just started his own music... he was really trying to start his life over again. He didn't deserve that. He has four kids."The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.----------