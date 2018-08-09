Suspect arrested after punch in Queens that left Florida man dead

Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police have arrested a man following a deadly punch on the streets of Queens.

35-year-old Jamill Jones of Kernerville, North Carolina was taken into custody and charged with third-degree assault but those charges will likely be upgraded.

Police say he knocked out 35-year-old Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida last weekend on 29th Street in Long Island City.

Szabo, who was in New York City for a wedding, knocked on his car window because he thought it was his Uber.

Instead, police say Jones got out and punched Szaabo. He fell to the ground, hit his head and later died.

