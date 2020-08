Suspect arrested after vandalizing subway windows on A train in Manhattan

EMBED >More News Videos The vandal believed to be responsible for smashing more than 400 windows on subway cars since April struck again Friday night.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A suspect has been arrested after vandalizing subway windows on a New York City train.Police say 42-year-old Joseph Martinez was arrested Friday night around 8 p.m. after he was seen kicking out subway windows on an A train at Columbus Circle.He was arrested by transit officers and charged with criminal mischief.Martinez is awaiting arraignment.Police are investigating if he is responsible for smashing out hundreds of No. 7 train windows since April.Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the man police are hoping to identify.Since May, more than 400 windows have been smashed on subway cars, including hundreds on 7 trains alone.The MTA says the damage has costed them more than $300,000.So many windows have been broken that the MTA is running out of replacements They say it will soon result in more time between trains - translating to longer waits on subway platforms and more crowded subway trains, two things MTA is actively trying to avoid during the pandemic.The MTA is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.----------