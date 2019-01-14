Suspect arrested after woman punched, sexually assaulted in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Queens.

By
AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) --
Police say they have arrested a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman in Queens back in December.

The suspects name has not yet been released, although he is said to be a 32-year-old man apprehended in Manhattan based on a tip. It happened back on December 19th near 165th Street and Sanford Avenue in Auburndale.

Police say the attacker approached a 56-year-old woman around 2 a.m., punched her in the face multiple times, and then sexually assaulted her.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultwoman attackedQueensNew York CityAuburndale
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New video of suspect wanted in Queens sex assault
Woman punched in face, sexually assaulted in Queens
Top Stories
Active shooter situation at UPS facility in Gloucester Co., NJ
2 shot, 1 fatally, sitting in car in Queens
Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Injured man left in Brooklyn street after apparent hit-and-run
3rd grader suffers traumatic head injury in gym class
VIDEO: Boy, 11, rescued after falling through ice
Show More
LIVE: Shutdown concerns in NJ as Congress returns
NYCHA residents struggling with lack of heat in Brownsville
Early voting part of sweeping plan to reform NY elections
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Trump calls question on whether he has worked for Russia 'insulting'
More News