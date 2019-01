Police say they have arrested a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman in Queens back in December.The suspects name has not yet been released, although he is said to be a 32-year-old man apprehended in Manhattan based on a tip. It happened back on December 19th near 165th Street and Sanford Avenue in Auburndale.Police say the attacker approached a 56-year-old woman around 2 a.m., punched her in the face multiple times, and then sexually assaulted her.The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.Charges are pending against the suspect.----------