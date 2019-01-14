AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) --Police say they have arrested a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman in Queens back in December.
The suspects name has not yet been released, although he is said to be a 32-year-old man apprehended in Manhattan based on a tip. It happened back on December 19th near 165th Street and Sanford Avenue in Auburndale.
Police say the attacker approached a 56-year-old woman around 2 a.m., punched her in the face multiple times, and then sexually assaulted her.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.
Charges are pending against the suspect.
