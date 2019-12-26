Suspect arrested for stealing from blind woman at Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man wanted for robbing a 45-year-old blind woman at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
MTA Police located the suspect at Penn Station New York.
His name has not been released.
The crime happened on Dec. 20 at 12:15 p.m.
Investigators say he approached the 45-year-old victim who was standing with her 10-year-old daughter inside the terminal's South Wing near the main concourse information booth.
The girl was sorting money in her mother's wallet when police say the suspect reached in and took $70.
The Port Authority Sergeants Benevolent Association and Port Authority Detectives Endowment Association have agreed to donate $70 dollars each to the victim, for a total of $140.
