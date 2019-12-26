Suspect arrested for stealing from blind woman at Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man wanted for robbing a 45-year-old blind woman at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.MTA Police located the suspect at Penn Station New York.His name has not been released.The crime happened on Dec. 20 at 12:15 p.m.Investigators say he approached the 45-year-old victim who was standing with her 10-year-old daughter inside the terminal's South Wing near the main concourse information booth.The girl was sorting money in her mother's wallet when police say the suspect reached in and took $70.The Port Authority Sergeants Benevolent Association and Port Authority Detectives Endowment Association have agreed to donate $70 dollars each to the victim, for a total of $140.----------