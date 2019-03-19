Suspect arrested in attemped rape in Brooklyn apartment building

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say they arrested the man accused of following a woman into her apartment building in Brooklyn and trying to rape her.

Jamel Culler, 30, is now facing several charges.

It happened Monday, March 11th around 6:39 a.m., as the 53-year-old victim was entering her apartment near Doscher Street and Liberty Avenue.

Once she opened the door, the suspect allegedly pushed her inside and onto the couch.

She says he demanded money, and she complied, giving him $20.

Police say the Culler took the money but then tried to take off the woman's clothes. When he couldn't get them off, he demanded a sex act.

The victim refused, and the suspect ran away from the apartment.

Fortunately, the woman was not hurt.

Culler is due in court to answer to charges of attempted rape, strangulation, robbery, burglary, attempted criminal sexual act, unlawful imprisonment and forcibile touching.

