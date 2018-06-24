Police arrest suspect in attempted rape in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

A suspect is under arrest in an attempted rape in Greenpoint.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police arrested the man accused of forcing his way into a woman's apartment and trying to rape her in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the man who was seen on surveillance video is 25-year-old Darryl Williams, the suspect in Thursday's attack in Greenpoint.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Meeker Avenue and Kingsland Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect knocked on the woman's door and asked if Jeffrey was home.

She opened the door and engaged him in conversation, at which point he forced his way inside, pushed the victim into her bedroom and threatened her with a claim that he had a knife in his bag.

He allegedly demanded she perform a sex act, and then she fought back.

Police say the 37-year-old victim punched the suspect in the groin and attempted to flee the apartment. He then tackled her and tried to remove her dress.

The victim screamed and was then struck with the door, causing a cut to the back of her head.

The suspect fled the scene.

Williams now faces multiple charges, including attempted rape and strangulation.

