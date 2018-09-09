Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in East Harlem building

Police say a man who tried to rape a woman in the vestibule of her apartment building in East Harlem is under arrest after turning himself in.

44-year-old Christopher Strickland of Fredericksburg, Virginia is charged with attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse and assault.

Authorities say he has five prior arrests in New York state.

The NYPD says the suspect entered the 22-year-old woman's vestibule in the vicinity of East 128 Street and 5th Avenue Aug. 25 and tried to grab her buttocks.

A man attempted to rape a woman at an entrance to a building in East Harlem.


He then attempted to grab her throat and subdue her.

After the woman fought back, the man took off eastbound on East 128 Street towards Madison Avenue.

