ATTEMPTED RAPE

Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens

By Eyewitness News
WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
A suspect is under arrest following an attempted rape that was caught on camera in Queens.

Police arrested 34-year-old Christopher Prusa of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

He is facing multiple charges, including attempted rape, unlawful imprisonment, sexual abuse and stalking.

The incident happened early Friday morning in Woodside.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was unlocking her apartment door when a man walked up from behind and grabbed her by the arms.

She broke free and was not hurt.

