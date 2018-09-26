Suspect arrested in brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn.
Brandon McNamara, 25, of Queens, is now facing multiple charges in the incident, which happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Metropolitan Avenue as the two male victims were leaving a gay bar in Williamsburg.
Investigators say McNamara approached victims, who were intoxicated, and made anti-gay comments before viciously attacking them.
The suspect allegedly punched the 34-year-old victim in the face and then threw the 29-year-old victim against a tree. Both victims, from Hawthorne, New Jersey, were knocked unconscious.
One victim sustained a fractured shoulder, while the other suffered a broken finger.
McNamara is charged with two counts each of second-degree assault as a hate crime, second-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime, first-degree harassment and second-degree harassment.
