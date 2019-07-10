Suspect arrested after pride flag burned outside Harlem gay bar

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect after someone once again set fire to a rainbow pride flag outside a Harlem gay bar.

The vandalism happened outside the Alibi Lounge on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance video showed a man sitting on an adjacent stoop, lighting the flag in several places before walking off.

Other video showed charred pieces of the flag on the ground outside the bar. No one was injured.

The incident came a little more than a month after a man was caught on camera setting two flags on fire.

Someone in the community donated two massive rainbow flags to the bar to replace them, and now, one of those has gone up in flames too.

The bar's owner told Eyewitness News no one saw the incident happen.

Police were reviewing surveillance video and said a tip led them to the suspect arrested in the case.

Authorities say 20-year-old Tyresse Singleton is charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime and two counts of fifth-degree arson.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.

"I am appalled by the burning of yet another pride flag outside an LGBTQ bar in Harlem," he said. "This act of hate is repugnant to our values of equality and inclusion, and we will not stand by and allow these cowardly acts to continue in New York.'

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york citylgbtqvandalismhate crime investigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn subway station
Police: 12-year-old boy struck by subway train in NYC
21 alleged gang members arrested in NYC murders, shootings
Baby born from deceased donor's transplanted womb
Woman allegedly raped in Dominican Republic shares story
Reward offered for safe return of missing Seeing Eye puppy in NJ
NJ family still haunted by teen's fatal shooting in 2012
Show More
Parade of Champions: NYC prepares to honor World Cup winners
Street closures, subway changes for World Cup parade
Man killed when fast-moving fire burns through NJ home
Mom speaks out after legally blind son hurt in NJ hit and run
Upstate New York town denies permit for Woodstock 50 festival
More TOP STORIES News