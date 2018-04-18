Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in 7-Eleven parking lot in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

The shooting happened at a 7-eleven in Linden, New Jersy.

Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man is under arrest in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store in New Jersey late Tuesday.

Authorities say Darwin Cadet, 18, of Roselle is charged with murder and two related weapons offenses for his alleged role in the death of 27-year-old Brian Pierre.

At about 10:30 p.m. police responded to the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on East St. Georges Avenue in Linden on a report of shots fired.

They found Pierre suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he died while being transported to the hospital.

An investigation resulted in Cadet being identified as a suspect and he was arrested without incident.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shooting7-ElevenLindenUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when car jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News