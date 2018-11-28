Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of employee at West Nyack car dealership

Police say a suspect is under arrest in the fatal shooting of an employee of a used car dealership in Rockland County.

37-year-old Youbens Joseph of Middletown was shot in a dispute with a customer Saturday at Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack.

He had been shot three times, police said, with one of the bullets piercing the dealership's metal door.

Clarkstown Police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Eric Hue Ross, Jr. of Wilmington, Delaware.

They said he was taken into custody at a residence in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Clarkstown Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, Pennsylvania State Police, New York City Police Department Intelligence Bureau and the Quakertown Police Department,

