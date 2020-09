Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man walking dog in Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows the scene after a man walking his dog was shot just before 7 a.m. in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Michael loved this neighborhood, loved his friends, and always looked out for his neighbors. He was the old school “Mayor of the block” and would give you the shirt off his back.



Please continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this impossible time. — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) September 8, 2020

An arrest has been in made in the senseless murder of Michael Scully.



I commend Captain Tolson, @NYPD68Pct and the Brooklyn South Detective Squad for their swift police work in apprehending this suspect and getting him off the street in a matter of hours. #BayRidge — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) September 8, 2020

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in the murder of a Brooklyn man who was shot while walking his dog It happened Monday at 6:50 a.m. on 74th Street in Bay Ridge.Police responded to a 911 call and found 62-year-old Michael Skully with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulders.He had made his way back toward his home where he collapsed.The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.Police say Skully apparently got into a fight with the suspect on the corner, and then he was shot.They were able to identify a person-of-interest using surveillance video in the area and later arrested 52-year-old George Vayos.Vayos is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.,The victim's local city council member spoke out on Twitter about Skully's death and thanked police.----------