Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of cab driver in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in the Bronx in March.

24-year-old Malik Evans is charged with murder, attempted robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim, 27-year-old Ganiou Gandonou, was found seated inside a Toyota Camry in front of 4160 Hutchinson River Parkway East in Co-Op City.

He had suffered stab wounds to his neck and torso and was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene on foot westbound on Bartow Avenue.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
co op citynew york citybronxstabbingcab drivers
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 hurt after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Riders scramble to get off subway train after phone catches fire
At least 22 injured when deck collapses at Jersey Shore home
Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas hit by Tropical Storm Humberto
Police: Virgin Mary statue vandalized with feces in New Jersey
Firefighters rescue children from stuck amusement park ride on Staten Island
AccuWeather: Becoming warmer
Show More
LI judge to likely register as sex offender for stealing neighbor's underwear
2 injured in sidewalk shed collapse outside Yeshiva in Brooklyn
At least 2 shot near Newark funeral home
Man killed after shooting in front of Manhattan bodega
Man's body found bound, slashed inside NYC apartment
More TOP STORIES News