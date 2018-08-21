Suspect arrested in killing of deli owner in New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a deli owner in New Jersey.
55-year-old Tarlok Singh was fatally stabbed Aug. 17 at the Park Deli & Grocery near North Park Street and Burchard Avenue in East Orange.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 55-year-old Roberto Ubiera of Newark, who has been charged with murder.
Investigators say Ubiera did odd jobs in the deli. A detention hearing will be held on Thursday.
Family members say Singh had a wife and children in India and owned the store in this country to support them.
