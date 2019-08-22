SOUTHHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in North Carolina have captured the suspect wanted in connection with a murder on the Shinnecock Indian reservation last week.
Investigators said Mtundo Vanterpool, 43, was found dead after reports of shooting on the Suffolk County reservation before dawn on Friday, August 16.
On Sunday, authorities arrested Michael Gaines, 42, on charges of breaking into a vehicle in Pitt County, North Carolina.
He was being held at Pitt County Detention Center without bail on a fugitive warrant for a parole violation in New York. He is expected to be extradited to Suffolk County.
Neither Vanterpool nor Gaines were tribe members but both lived on the reservation.
The reservation is owned by the Shinnecock Indian Nation, a federally recognized tribe.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspect arrested in killing on Shinnecock Indian reservation in Suffolk County, Long Island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News