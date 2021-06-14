Suspect arrested in man's fatal shooting outside NYC's Dream Hotel in Chelsea

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect sought after man fatally shot outside NYC's Dream Hotel

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say they've made an arrest in the fatal shooting outside of the Dream Hotel in Chelsea last week.

Robert Johnson, 26, of West Babylon, is now facing charges of murder, assault, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police say 25-year-old Byron Morales, of Brooklyn, was gunned down just after midnight outside the Dream Hotel on West 16th Street between 8th and 9th avenues early last Thursday.

Morales is believed to have just left Tao Downtown Restaurant, located next door, and authorities say there was some type of dispute outside of the club that led to the shooting.

He was struck in the torso and rushed to Lenox Hill HealthPlex, where he later died.

The motive remains unclear.

ALSO READ | How pandemic restrictions gave Kaylee Harris the chance to explore her gender identity
EMBED More News Videos

For Kaylee Harris, working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic offered a unique opportunity to explore her gender identity in a safe place and eventually begin gender-affirming hormone treatment.


With clubs reopening and businesses allowed to stay open past midnight, there were several witnesses who saw the aftermath.

"There's just too much crime in the city these days, they have to increase police funding," one witness said. "There's just too much violence going on in the city now. It's a reminder of the old days, we have to increase security in the city. It's sad, it's scary."


"NYPD is doing more gun arrests than ever before," Mayor Bill de Blasio said when asked about the surge in gun violence. "Communities are working more closely with the NYPD again. We're going to turn this around."



(Featured video in player from previous report)

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseamanhattannew york citydeadly shootingfatal shootinghotelshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Novavax reports 90% effectiveness with its 2-shot vaccine
Senior centers reopen today in New York City
Family of Lyft driver killed by alleged drunk driver speaks out
Tips to avoid short-term summer rental scams
2 taken to hospital after Six Flags log flume incident
AccuWeather: Some showers, late-day thunderstorm
It's Flag Day! Here's how to display your flag
Show More
Car drives through crowd of protesters in MN, killing woman
32,000 cast ballots so far in NYC early primary voting
8 injured when vehicle plows into crowd at mud race in Texas
Food delivery man stabbed in back in Brooklyn
Man killed in mass shooting in Austin originally from Rockland County
More TOP STORIES News