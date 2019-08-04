Suspect arrested in murders of man, nanny found dead at suburban New Jersey home

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the killings of a man and a live-in nanny who worked with his family in New Jersey.
Authorities said their bodies were found on Walton Road near Jefferson Avenue in Maplewood around 6:00 a.m. Saturday.
The woman, 26-year-old Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez of Maplewood, was found lying in the street and was pronounced dead at Beth Israel Medical Center.
Officers then found 40-year-old David Kimowitz of Maplewood inside a home.
After an investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and the Maplewood Police Department, 27-year-old Joseph Porter was charged in connection with the deaths.
He had been dating Bermudez-Rodriguez, authorities said.
Porter is charged with murder, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal restraint. He is being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility.
