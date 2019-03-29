Crime & Safety

Arrest made after man breaks into New York City apartment, licks woman's face

UPPER EAST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- A man suspected of breaking into a woman's apartment and licking her face while she slept has been caught.

Salih Kolenovic, 40, was arrested Friday on charges of sexually motivated burglary and sexual abuse.

Kolenovic is accused of breaking into a 28-year-old woman's apartment near 65th Street and First Avenue early last Sunday morning.

Police say he got into the apartment through an unlocked door. The victim woke up to him licking and kissing her face.

The victim confronted him and forced him out of her apartment before he ran away westbound on 65th Street.

