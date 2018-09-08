Man charged with raping woman, assaulting another on same bridge months apart

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was charged with raping a woman and assaulting another on the same bridge in two separate incidents.

Police said 21-year-old Pedro Rodriguez, of the Bronx, was charged with rape Friday.

Authorities say both attacks happened while the women were walking toward Manhattan on the Washington Bridge. The span of the bridge that connects the Bronx to Washington Heights has a path for pedestrians on both sides and that is where police say the assaults took place.

The first incident was reported Feb. 20 just after midnight. The 26-year-old victim was approached by the suspect who showed a knife and demanded money before placing his hand inside her pants, police said. The suspect ran away westbound on 181st Street.

In the second incident, the 20-year-old victim was walking on the bridge after 1 a.m. on Aug. 25 when she was approached by the suspect.

Police say he simulated a weapon by his waistband, demanded money and went through her bag before he raped her on the ground. Authorities said he ran away northbound on University Avenue.

Both victims were treated at local hospitals and released.

Some women who walk the same bridge on a daily basis said they were horrified to learn of the attacks and will re-think their travel plans.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapeassaultbridgecrimenypdNew York CityManhattanWashington Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Piece of old Tappan Zee destabilizes, delays Cuomo Bridge opening
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight
Florence Update: Storm continues to threaten East Coast
Subway stop reopens at WTC for 1st time since 9/11
Man charged after dog found emaciated on Long Island
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
2 con artists scam $37,000 from elderly woman in NYC
Hundreds stranded after wires fall onto NJ Transit train
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Vacant lot across from daycare filled with used condoms, trash
Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26, family says
Man wanted for attempted rape turns himself into police
Bronx shooting, wrong-way chase ends in 2-car crash
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
More News