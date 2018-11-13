Suspect arrested in sex assault of teen in Huntington near Main Street

It happened on Prospect Street in Huntington around 1 a.m. Sunday.

HUNTINGTON, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police say they have arrested the man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl on the street in Suffolk County.

Suffolk County police say Daniel Adum 19, of Huntington Station was charged with first degree criminal sex act and second degree aggravated sexual abuse.

The attack happened just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday in Huntington.

Police say the 16-year-old girl was with a friend on Prospect Street, just off Main Street, when a man sexually assaulted her.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are expected to hold a press conference on the arrest later Tuesday morning.

