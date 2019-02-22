Suspect arrested in burglary spree of more than 50 Montclair homes

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --
A Jersey City man was charged as part of a spree of more than 50 burglaries at homes in Montclair since last year.

Saveon Hayles, 29, formerly of Montclair, was arrested Monday in Jersey City.

Hayles is charged in 18 burglaries and four attempted burglaries. He is also charged with theft.

There were several scares along the way for homeowners after one reported seeing the suspect walking through his upstairs hallway as he lay in bed. Another homeowner said they saw the suspect run out their rear door.

Some $400,000 in cash and jewelry was stolen during the burglaries.

Police say Hayles ran when approached by detectives Monday and fled through various backyards before he was caught. No one was injured in the chase.

Some of the jewelry stolen was found and returned to victims while much of it was sold at pawn shops.

