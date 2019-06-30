Suspect arrested in stabbing of 5-year-old boy in the Bronx

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a suspect is under arrest on charges of stabbing a 5-year-old boy in the Bronx early Sunday.
The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. at East 180th Street and Daly Avenue in the West Farms section.
Police say the suspect went around the mother to stab the child in the back.
The boy suffered a stab wound to his kidney and was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect, 26-year-old Jesus Felix, is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
It is not yet clear whether Felix knew the child.
