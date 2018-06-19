Suspect arrested in Suffolk County arson spree

WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) --Police have arrested a man they say is a serial arsonist on Long Island.
Investigators in Suffolk County say 25-year-old Willi Soto-Reyes, of the Bronx, broke into one business before trying to rob a gas station, setting both buildings on fire as he ran away.
Police say they've been able to link the suspect to seven different fires that spanned a period of nearly four hours on June 6 in Wyandanch and Deer Park.
The alleged arson spree began in Wyandanch, when the suspect intentionally set fire to a car on Long Island Avenue at approximately 2:54 a.m.
Authorities say he then set fire to a vacant storefront at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Station Drive, followed a few minutes later by the suspect attempting to rob an employee at a Sunoco gas station on Straight Path and setting fire to it right after.
The suspect then set fire to a fence on Grand Boulevard at approximately 3:53 p.m. before moving to Deer Park, where he set fire to a boat on Lake Avenue at approximately 4:12 a.m.
Finally, the suspect allegedly set fire to flags on West 22nd Street and Grand Boulevard in Deer Park after 6 a.m.
Soto-Reyes is charged with burglary, grand larceny, assault, attempted robbery and arson.
