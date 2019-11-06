BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a violent attack inside a Bronx elevator.
26-year-old Joshua Marrero of the Bronx is facing charges of assault.
67-year-old Ray Diaz was followed from behind when he returned to his building lobby in the area of Southern Boulevard in Belmont on Friday night.
"I went downstairs to get a cigarette because I ran out of cigarettes - it was around 11-11:30," he said, "I saw somebody hold the door but I didn't think nothing of it. And I just walked in the elevator."
That man, with a hoodie over his head, asked the victim what floor he was on - and then out of nowhere came the hard blow.
"Somebody knocked me down, I couldn't get up from the floor," Diaz said. "He wouldn't let me get up from the floor. He kept kicking me and kicking me in my face. Only in my face."
The attack was so brutal it left him with severe bruises and cuts to the face and arm.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspect arrested in violent Bronx elevator attack
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News