Suspect pushes down, robs man with cane, then pretends to help in Kips Bay

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man who uses a cane was knocked to the ground and robbed, and the suspect inexplicably pretended to help him as onlookers gathered.

The bold encounter happened at 11:30 a.m. in broad daylight in Kips Bay and was caught on camera.

Authorities say the 70-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk on Park Avenue just south of 24th Street when a man came up behind and reached in his pocket.

It startled the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. His wallet fell out, and the suspect grabbed it.

That is when the suspect noticed people approaching the victim on the ground, according to police, so he then tried to help the victim back to his feet in an effort to blend in.

Once the victim was standing, the suspect opened the wallet and took the money from inside.

The suspect made off with just $15, but police are anxious to find him and hope someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

