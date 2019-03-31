Crime & Safety

Suspect sought in attack on 67-year-old man at Bronx subway station

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for the suspect behind an attack at a Bronx subway station.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a brutal beating inside a subway station in the Bronx.

It happened March 27 inside the Fordham Road station on the 4 line.

Police say a 67-year-old man was walking down the stairs when the attacker punched him several times about the head and face before pushing him down the stairs.

The suspect then threw green paint on the victim and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital with a laceration to the head.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, approximately 18-years-old; last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, black tee-shirt, dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetybronxnew york cityattackman attackedsubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police say murdered college student from NJ mistook suspect's car for Uber
Congestion pricing, plastic bag ban poised for approval in NY budget
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in Jersey City lake
AccuWeather: Breezy and colder Sunday
Forest fire burns thousands of acres in Burlington County, NJ
Report: Porzingis accused of rape in New York
Police investigating Brooklyn crash that killed woman
Show More
Ceremony honors FDNY lieutenant 1 year after his death in Iraq
Rolling Stones postpone tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
Queens 2-alarm brush fire sends smoke billowing through air
NYC woman celebrates 103rd birthday
Resident finds body of man wrapped in front of her home
More TOP STORIES News