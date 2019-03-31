NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a brutal beating inside a subway station in the Bronx.
It happened March 27 inside the Fordham Road station on the 4 line.
Police say a 67-year-old man was walking down the stairs when the attacker punched him several times about the head and face before pushing him down the stairs.
The suspect then threw green paint on the victim and fled the scene, police said.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital with a laceration to the head.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, approximately 18-years-old; last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, black tee-shirt, dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspect sought in attack on 67-year-old man at Bronx subway station
TOP STORIES
Show More